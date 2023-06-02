San Luis Obispo High School went under lockdown on Wednesday after a man wanted for a string of recent crimes fled from police.

Jordan Smith, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery, drug sales and resisting arrest, according to a city news release. He had also been wanted for several months for a parole violation and three outstanding warrants.

Investigators found Smith near the Amtrak station at approximately 11 a.m., leading him to flee toward San Luis Obispo High School. As a safety precaution, the high school was put on lockdown at 12:08 p.m.

Smith attempted to hide from officers on the roof of a residence near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson Avenue.

With the aid of the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team, Smith surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. The high school’s lockdown was lifted shortly after.

Smith’s arrest comes after an “extended foot pursuit” with police on Saturday night, according to the news release. Officers from from the city and county police, as well as the California Highway Patrol Air Operations helicopter were pursuing Smith in the area of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street. That night, Smith was able to evade arrest.

Smith is held in custody without eligibility for bail due to his parole status. Additional cases are being submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for further prosecution.