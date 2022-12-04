Cal Poly men’s basketball kept it rolling by taking down Cal Baptist by a score of 64-53 on Saturday, Dec. 3 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustang (4-3) win over the Lancers (5-4) extended their winning streak to three games and put them back above .500 for the first time since they started the season with a win.

Cal Poly opened up the first half with a five-minute field goal drought before senior guard Trevon Taylor nailed a three-pointer to get the scoring started for Cal Poly.

Later in the half, the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run to stretch their lead to seven points, which was the largest in the first half.

The backcourt led the charge in the first half, with Taylor’s nine points keeping Cal Poly in the game as they headed into halftime tied up at 32 apiece.

Junior center Bryan Penn-Johnson made his presence felt in his seven minutes of play, adding six points and taking control of the paint with two blocks.

After another slow Mustang start to the second half, senior big man Alimamy Koroma was finally able to stop the bleeding with a smooth baby hook.

Graduate guard Chance Hunter contributed as well, hitting a three-pointer as a part of a 9-0 run to pull Cal Poly ahead of the Lancers 43-42 with 11 minutes remaining.

With three minutes left in the game, Cal Poly held a five-point lead and all of the momentum thanks to Koroma, who hit back-to-back threes to push his point total to 19.

“The team brought energy all game, and for my shots to fall at the end gave us momentum to take control,” Koroma said.

The Mustangs never faltered down the stretch, holding off a late comeback effort by the Lancers to secure the 64-53 win.

“The mantra from day one has always been ‘get better every day,’ and we have been doing that on this win streak,” head coach John Smith said. “The guys in the locker room believe in each other and have been fighting every game to keep this going.”

Koroma led all players in scoring with his 19 points, while Hunter was the only other Mustang in double figures with 15 points.

Cal Poly will look to continue to ride this win streak when they take on the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 10 inside Mott Athletics Center.