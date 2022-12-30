Cal Poly Men’s Basketball (7-6 1-0 Big West) opened up Big West action with a 67-57 victory over the CSUN Matadors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (7-6, 1-0 Big West) are now back over .500 with their second win in a row while the Matadors (3-9, 0-1 Big West) have lost four of their last five games.

The first half was filled with back-and-forth action, with five lead changes and Cal Poly holding the largest lead at seven points.

Senior big man Alimamy Koroma was the catalyst for the Mustangs in the first half, scoring 10 points to lead Cal Poly to a 28-23 advantage heading into halftime.

The Mustangs were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the second half, only seceding the lead once to the Matadors and eventually hanging on to complete the 10-point win.

Free throws down the stretch were the dagger, as the Mustangs shot 10-for-13 from the charity stripe to distance themselves from CSUN.

Junior guard Kobe Sanders led the charge for Cal Poly, dropping a season-high 17 points on an efficient 55% from the field.

Senior guard Trevon Taylor had a big night on the boards, crashing the offensive glass and coming down with five offensive rebounds to provide seven second-chance points for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will hop on a plane to take on the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sunday, Dec. 31 inside Stan Sheriff Center, where they will look to end 2022 with a statement road win.