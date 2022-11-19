Cal Poly men’s basketball fell in a lopsided affair with Stanford by a score of 80-43 on Friday, Nov. 18 inside Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Cali.

The Mustangs (1-2) have now dropped back-to-back games after winning their season opener while the Cardinal (2-2) are now .500 on the year.

Stanford led wire-to-wire, and it all started with a 19-0 run in the first eight minutes of the game.

The Mustangs finally broke the drought thanks to senior guard Trevon Taylor hitting the first of his two 3-pointers with 12:51 left in the first half.

The domination continued on both ends of the court, as at the end of the first half, the score was 47-19 in favor of the Cardinal.

The Mustangs played a much more aggressive second half compared to the first, getting to the free-throw line 11 times. This translated to the defensive end as well, as they reduced the Stanford field-goal percentage to 41.9% after they hit 57.1% of their shots in the first half.

Despite this increased level of play, Cal Poly had dug itself into too deep of a hole and struggled to cut the lead lower than 20.

With five minutes left in the game, head coach John Smith emptied the bench and gave the reserves some game action to rest up the starters. The reserves played the rest of the game until the final buzzer sounded and the Cardinal walked away with the 80-43 victory.

Taylor led the Mustangs with 12 points and six rebounds, while no other Cal Poly player was in the double digits for scoring.

The Mustangs will return back to Mott Athletics Center on Sunday, Nov. 20 when they host Mount Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m.