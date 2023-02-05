Cal Poly Men’s Basketball dropped its 11th straight game by a score of 69-56 to the University of Hawaii on Saturday, Feb. 4 inside Mott Athletics Center.

Both the Mustangs (7-17, 1-11 Big West) and the Rainbow Warriors (17-7, 8-4 Big West) shot 39.6% from the field, however, Cal Poly went an icy 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead thanks to senior big man Alimamy Koroma going on a personal 7-0 run to start the game for the Mustangs.

However, Hawaii took the lead back on a layup and three-point shot before the teams traded baskets.

A jumper by sophomore guard Julien Franklin midway through the first half gave Cal Poly a 15-14 lead. This would prove to be the final lead for the Mustangs on the night.

From there it was the Kamaka Hepa show for the Rainbow Warriors, as the senior forward poured in 29 points on Saturday.

Hepa scored Hawaii’s final nine points of the half as they took an 11-point lead into the break.

As the second half rolled on, Cal Poly could not get a three-pointer to fall, going 0-for-7 from deep in the final 20 minutes.

“We didn’t shoot the ball as much from the three-point line as much as I thought we would be able to,” head coach John Smith said.

The physicality of the Rainbow Warriors played a huge factor throughout the game, as they stopped Cal Poly attacks to the basket before they could penetrate into the key.

“It affected a lot,” Smith said. “When we are trying to put it on the ground you can’t impede our progress. We got called for it, they didn’t.”

Cal Poly kept the game within around 10 points for the majority of the second half, but Hawaii ultimately escaped San Luis Obispo with a win.

Koroma led the way for the Mustangs with 17 points while junior guards Kobe Sanders and Brantly Stevenson chipped in double-digit points. According to Koroma, the offense wasn’t the problem.

“We have got to get stops, it’s easy to score every time,” Koroma said. “Our offense was running but we couldn’t get stops. At the start of the game and at the end of the game we have got to get better at that as a team.”

The Mustangs will take their losing streak to UC Irvine to face the Anteaters on Thursday, Feb. 9 inside Bren Events Center at 7 p.m.