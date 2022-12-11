Led by junior guard Brantly Stevenson’s 20-point performance, Cal Poly Men’s Basketball picked up a 72-49 win over Portland State on Saturday, Dec. 10 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (5-3) rode a strong second half to their fourth straight win, while the Vikings (5-5) saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Despite the final score, the game was tightly contested throughout the first half. In fact, the largest lead of the first 20 minutes was just five points.

Both teams traded blows, but it was Stevenson who dominated the half, pouring in 18 points to lead Cal Poly to a 35-31 advantage at the break.

It was the Mustang defense coming out of halftime that energized an 8-0 run, as Portland State did not score until six minutes had gone by in the half.

After a quick eight-point run by the Vikings that forced a Cal Poly timeout with 12:34 remaining, the Mustangs took control of the game and never looked back.

Back-to-back buckets by senior big man Alimamy Koroma sparked a 16-2 run by Cal Poly that lasted until there were about six minutes of action left.

The Mustangs rode this momentum all the way to the decisive victory, outscoring Portland State 37-18 in the second half.

Junior guard Kobe Sanders and senior guard Trevon Taylor joined Stevenson in the double digits, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

As a team, Cal Poly held the Vikings to just 31.8% from the field while shooting a solid 49.1% on the night themselves. The game was won on the boards, as the Mustangs outrebounded Portland State 42 to 20, scoring 18 second-chance points in the process.

Cal Poly will get a tough test as they go for five straight wins when they take on the University of Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. inside Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.