Men’s golf finishes seventh in Big West Championship

Cal Poly men’s golf finished seventh out of nine programs at the Big West Conference Championship from Sunday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 3 at the La Quinta Country Club.

The tournament was a three-day, 54-hole tournament with the winner walking away as Big West Champions.

Sunday

Day one started with two Mustangs on fire, as freshman Baron Szeto and sophomore Nicholas Mok both recorded one-under-par 71s.

Szeto led all golfers on day one with six birdies while Mok logged five birdies, good enough for second-most in round one. A round-one 71 left both golfers tied for fourth place.

Redshirt junior Will Draper also had a strong first round and finished tied with 11 other players for 16th place after shooting a two-over-par 74. Redshirt sophomore Austin Liu carded a 77, good enough to be tied for 34th place.

Redshirt junior Adil Bir Singh ended the first day with a disqualification after teeing off from the wrong tee box on the 12th hole. Singh and two other golfers had their day end early, but they were still eligible for the final two rounds.

Cal Poly ended the first day in fourth place with a total score of 293, good enough for five over par.

Monday

Despite another solid day on the links, the Mustangs saw themselves slip from fourth place to sixth place on Monday. The team recorded an eight-over-par 296 for an aggregate score of thirteen-over-par 589.

Mok recorded another 71 for a total two-day score of -2 and a tie for fifth place. He recorded four more birdies for eight total in the tournament, which was the fourth most at that point.

Szeto also had four more birdies to give him a total of 10, which was the second most through two days. Overall, Szeto carded a one-over-par 73 to leave him at even par after two rounds, good for ninth.

Liu and Draper ended day two tied for 31st place, as Liu finished with a 75 while Draper recorded a 78. Both were eight-over-par heading into the final round.

Singh bounced back from day one to finish with a score of 77 in round two.

UC Davis was the only team under par after the first two days. Sitting at ten-under-par, the Aggies led the Mustangs by 23 strokes going into the final round.

Tuesday

Szeto had the best final round out of any Mustang golfer on Tuesday with his second 71 of the tournament. His aggregate score of one-under-par 215 left him tied for fourth place overall as the best scoring Mustang in the tournament.

Mok followed up his strong first two rounds with a 79 on the third day. This brought his total score to a five-over-par 221, good enough for a tie for 18th place.

Liu continued his improvement and followed up his second-round 75 with a third-round 72. He finished in 27th place with a total three-day score of eight-over-par 224.

Draper carded a 77 in the final round, improving upon his second-round score. He ended the tournament in a tie for 35th, with an aggregate score of 13-over-par 229.

Singh carded a 79 in the final round to round out the Mustang golfers.

As a team, the Mustangs carded a 299 for the final round. This brought their three-day total to 888, or 24-over-par, for a seventh-place finish.

UC Davis capped their dominant performance with a three-day team total of 11-under-par. They will represent the Big West Conference in one of the six NCAA regional tournaments starting on Monday, May 16.