Cal Poly men’s soccer used some late-game heroics to secure a 2-2 draw with UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 8 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-9-2, 1-1-2 Big West) got a pair of second-half goals to pull themselves even with the Highlanders (3-6-2, 2-1-1 Big West) at the end of regulation.

UC Riverside controlled the opening 30 minutes of the match, capitalizing with a goal in the 35th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Redshirt freshman defender Oscar Baudley attempted the first shot for Cal Poly in the 43rd minute, but with no success, and the Mustangs found themselves in a 1-0 hole at the half.

In the 47th minute, senior forward Max Kleinhammes received a cross from redshirt freshman midfielder Richie Garcia that he headed in to tie the game at 1-1.

The Highlanders looked to take the lead back in the 70th minute, but sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Penner rejected the shot to maintain the 1-1 stalemate. It was the only save of the night for the Nipomo native.

Early in the 90th minute, UC Riverside found the back of the net to silence the Mustang faithful inside Spanos Stadium and snag a late 2-1 advantage.

Hurrying to attempt a late comeback, Cal Poly earned a corner kick late in the 90th minute. Sophomore forward Ocean Salari delivered the cross to find Kleinhammes, who once again buried a header into the back of the net for his second goal of the night and his third of the season.

The draw sent the Mustangs down to seventh place in the Big West standings, despite being just three points behind first-place UC Santa Barbara.

Cal Poly will hit the road for a Big West matchup with CSU Northridge on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field.