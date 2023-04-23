Cal Poly Men’s Tennis picked up a sweep and was swept in its final two matchups of the regular season on Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23.

The Mustangs (7-11, 2-4 Big West) got a 4-0 win over UC San Diego (7-17, 0-5 Big West) on Friday before falling to No. 39 UC Santa Barbara (20-3, 5-1 Big West) by the same score to round out the regular season.

Friday vs. UC San Diego

Cal Poly cruised to a 4-0 victory over UC San Diego on Friday.

The contest began with the Mustangs taking the victory and the doubles point from UC San Diego. The Tritons started off with momentum and the No. 1 doubles win.

The Mustangs responded with back-to-back wins at the No. 2 and No.3 spots. Sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate and junior Colter Smith were victorious at No. 2, winning 6-3.

Cal Poly secured the doubles point with a clutch victory from the No. 3 pairing of junior Joe Leather and senior Ben Keyser, 7-5.

To start off singles action, Leather was dominant at the No. 2 spot and came out on top in a quick victory in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. This win gave the Mustangs a 2-0 advantage.

Junior Noah Berry expanded the Cal Poly lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-3 win to improve his overall record to a team-best 11-4 at the No. 1 spot.

The match victory was clinched by junior Carter Crookston, who held victory at the No. 6 spot 6-1, 6-4 for his third singles victory on the season.

Sunday vs. UC Santa Barbara

The Mustangs battled in the final action of the regular season but ultimately came up short against the scorching-hot Gauchos, 4-0.

The lone Cal Poly victory on the day came from Berry and redshirt junior Fernando Fonseca at the No. 2 doubles position, winning 6-3.

Lines one and three failed to pull through for the Mustangs, awarding the doubles point to the Gauchos for a 1-0 lead.

Cal Poly met its match on the singles front as well, as the Mustangs couldn’t grab any wins at any of the six lines.

UC Santa Barbara pulled ahead to a 4-0 lead when the final was called, ending the subsequent matches still ongoing.

The Big West Championships will begin on Thursday, April 27 in San Diego, with Cal Poly’s matchup still to be decided.