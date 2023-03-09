MNTV 15 Minute Update: Veteran's Day Celebration

On this MNTV 15-minute update, watch how the people of Pismo Beach celebrated Veteran’s Day plus, we take a look at the new ‘La Casa’ center opening on campus.
This episode of MNTV originally aired live on November 15, 2022
Put your SLO favorites on the map
Vote for Poly Picks 2023 Today!
On this MNTV 15-minute update, watch how the people of Pismo Beach celebrated Veteran’s Day plus, we take a look at the new ‘La Casa’ center opening on campus.
This episode of MNTV originally aired live on November 15, 2022