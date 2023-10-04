Cal Poly Women’s Tennis began their season at the Cal Fall Invitational in Berkeley, CA at the Hellman Tennis Complex on Oct. 1.

The three-day tournament featured players from 16 different schools including Stanford, UCSB, Long Beach, and BYU.

Newcomer sophomore Amy Leather got her first taste of victory as a Mustang on Friday.

Leather went on to beat Long Beach’s Paulina Franco in a 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3 win.

Sophomore Kennedy Buntrock rolled to the round of 16 after a first-round 7-5, 6-2 win, and then a walkover due to injury opened up a matchup with BYU two seed Tina Li, where she lost 4-6, 4-6.

But the highlight of the tournament for Cal Poly was the debut doubles performance from junior Romane Mosse, who transferred from Jacksonville State, and junior Eliza Bates.

In the first-round match, Mosse and Bates took down a pair of UC Davis Aggies 8-6, advancing to the quarterfinals later that day.

The two kept the momentum rolling and chemistry growing, besting Long Beach’s Paulina Franco and her partner Doga Akyurek 8-6.

Saturday’s semifinals the Mustangs were met with a battle against hometown favorites in a Cal pairing of Cami Brown and Berta Fassola Folch.

Bates and Mosse cruised to an 8-4 victory, setting their sights on the championship on Sunday morning.

Cal Poly’s tandem stayed on fire with gold medal play against BYU’s Ka Lin Wing and Kaayva Sawhney capping off the championship run in Berkeley.

The Mosse and Bates debut couldn’t have gone better, taking home the white draw doubles title back to San Luis Obispo.

The Mustangs next take the court on October 13, traveling to Stanford and competing in the Northwest Regional ITA at the Taube Tennis Complex.