No. 29 Cal Poly Wrestling fell in its dual meet against fourth-ranked Michigan 30-11 in a non-conference dual meet on Friday, Jan. 6 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Wolverines (4-0) captured seven of the 10 bouts, but two unranked Mustangs (3-4) pulled off upsets against their ranked opponents.

At 125 pounds, 25th-ranked redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo fell behind 3-1 after two periods. An escape in the final period earned him a point, but Lorenzo ultimately lost 3-2 to give Michigan an early 3-0 lead. With the loss, Lorenzo moved to 6-4 on the season.

Graduate Ethan Rotondo suffered a pin at 2:44 against Michigan’s fifth-ranked Dylan Ragusin in the 133 bout to extend the Wolverine lead to 9-0.

At 141 pounds, redshirt junior Lawrence Saenz earned a quick 2-0 lead following a takedown in the opening period. After earning an escape point in the second period and a point from riding time, Saenz upset 20th-ranked Cole Mattin, 4-1, to give Cal Poly its first points of the evening and cut the deficit to 9-3.

18th-ranked sixth-year Dom Demas gained a quick 4-2 lead at 149 pounds following two takedowns. Michigan’s 20th-ranked Chance Lamer battled back to take a 5-4 lead in the second period before Demas suffered a head injury and entered concussion protocol with seconds left.

Demas was unable to continue and Michigan earned a six-point fall to extend its lead to 15-3.

Redshirt freshman Luka Wick battled eighth-ranked Will Lewan at 157 pounds. Wick couldn’t keep up after suffering three takedowns and eventually fell to the Wolverine, 8-2.

In the second and final ranked matchup of the evening, No. 30 redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer took on No. 6 Cameron Amine at 165 pounds. Amine held onto a 5-1 lead after two periods thanks to a couple of takedowns and an escape. Lamer earned a point in the final period, falling 5-2 as Michigan’s lead grew to 21-3 after six bouts.

At 174 pounds, graduate Brawley Lamer earned a 6-1 victory over No. 31 Joseph Walker, thanks to two takedowns and a riding time bonus. The third Lamer brother to wrestle in the evening gave Cal Poly its second upset win of the night and shrank the Wolverine lead to 21-6.

Redshirt freshman Jarad Priest earned a first-period takedown against ninth-ranked Matt Finesilver in the 184-pound bout. However, Finesilver pulled away with three takedowns, an escape and riding time to win the match 8-2.

Eighth-ranked redshirt junior Bernie Truax then stepped up for the Mustangs at 197 pounds. The two-time All-American took a commanding 10-1 lead after the first period thanks to a takedown and two four-point near falls. After winning four more points in the second period, Truax finished his technical fall victory in the third period with a penalty point and riding time.

Truax’s ninth win of the season cut Michigan’s advantage to 24-11.

At heavyweight, redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker battled against second-ranked Mason Parris. Tinker was pinned at 2:38, and Michigan closed out its 30-11 victory over the Mustangs.

Despite the scoreline, Cal Poly held its own against one of the nation’s best squads, suffering two losses within three points and another loss due to injury.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back against Air Force on Friday, Jan 13 inside Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.