It was a magical night for Cal Poly Women’s Basketball on Monday, as graduate forward Oumou Toure clinched a 49-47 victory over UC Riverside with a game-winning layup at the buzzer inside Mott Athletics Center.

With the win, the Mustangs (5-9 2-4 Big West) picked up their second win of the conference season, while the Highlanders (4-13 2-5 Big West) have now lost back-to-back games.

There were only three lead changes throughout the entirety of the game, but it was Cal Poly who came out on the right side after 40 minutes thanks to the dagger layup.

The Mustang offense started the game slowly, only putting up eight points in the first quarter. Riverside took advantage, finishing the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 15-8 lead into the second.

After a strong defensive quarter for Cal Poly, the score was even at 22-22 heading into the halftime locker room. In the second quarter, the Highlanders were held to 3-of-15 (20%) from the field.

Sophomore guard Annika Shah led Cal Poly at the half with eight points.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair all the way into the fourth quarter, but it soon turned into the Toure show, as she knocked down shot after shot down the stretch.

With two seconds left and the score tied up, the Mustangs and head coach Shanele Stires drew up an inbounds play.

The play started with the ball in Shah’s hands, who found a cutting Toure under the basket for the buzzer-beater, giving Cal Poly the gritty victory.

Senior guard Maddie Willet led the Mustangs in scoring, dropping a season-high 16 points. Shah added 13 points while Toure had eight, including the game-winner.

Cal Poly will now hit the road to take on UC San Diego (7-9 4-2 Big West) on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. inside LionTree Arena.