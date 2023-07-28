Paul Flores will return to court, expected to discuss a change of counsel during a hearing set for August.

In April, Robert Sanger filed a notice of appeal, before stepping down as Paul Flores’ attorney.

Harold Mesick will step in for the restitution portion of the Kristin Smart case. Previously, Mesick represented Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, during the Monterey County jury trial.

“Well, that’s true. I will be substituting in for Mr. Sanger to represent Paul specifically for the restitution claim,” Mesick told Mustang News. “This appeal is proceeding and I’m going to look forward to trying to help with the restitution.”

Kristin Smart went missing over the 1996 Memorial Day weekend, last seen at a house party on Crandall Way. At the time, Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly.

26 years later, Paul Flores was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Smart, his father charged with accessory.

At the March 10 hearing, it was also announced Flores must pay $10,000 in restitution and provide specimens of saliva and blood. Judge O’Keefe also said that Flores must register as a sex offender for life.

Follow @CPMustangNews on Twitter and Instagram for more updates. Read previous articles about the trial here.