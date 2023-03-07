For 10 months, Mustang News analyzed public records and interviewed more than 25 community members.
The result: An investigative series providing an in-depth look at sexual assault at Cal Poly and the university’s response to the issue.
‘It’s coming out of the shadows’: Cal Poly has among the highest reports of sexual assault in the CSU system
The first of three articles in an investigative series on sexual assault at Cal Poly and the university’s response. To view the full series, go here. It was May 2011. Three rapes on or near campus had been reported in the span of just nine days. The university responded with condemnation, with President Jeffrey Armstrong…
Students call upon Cal Poly to update sexual assault prevention trainings
The second of three articles in an investigative series on sexual assault at Cal Poly and the university’s response. To view the full series, go here. Sociology junior Paige Ackerman has gone through three rounds of required yearly prevention modules at Cal Poly. She knows students mute these training or distract themselves while going through…
Students feel ‘powerless’ over Title IX system as not all reports investigated, data shows
After physics junior Juliet Tate was assaulted, she spent multiple hours on a six page Title IX report. She detailed each instance and conversation, reliving them as she penned the details. Eventually, Tate gave up. When she met with the Title IX Office and completed an Initial Resolution Agreement, a preliminary agreement between two parties…
