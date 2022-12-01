San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden hosts Nature Nights art exhibit

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is hosting on an art exhibition for the holiday season. Nature Nights opened on November 11 and will run until January 8 every Thursday through Sunday.

The exhibition features light installations, wire sculptures and projections throughout the Garden with the intention of connecting nature and art together. Guests can take a tour of the Garden and explore the art throughout the exhibition.

Mustang News reporter Gabrielle Downey shows us some of the highlights of the exhibition.