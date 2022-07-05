SLO City Council to vote on resolution supporting reproductive rights at Tuesday meeting

A resolution to affirm reproductive rights in the City of San Luis Obispo will be discussed at a city council meeting Tuesday evening.

The resolution is being presented after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, leaving it up to individual states to decide their abortion laws.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that the right to abortion is not “implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” therefore the 1973 Roe ruling was beyond judicial authority. The city’s resolution argues that overturning Roe threatens rights to privacy and bodily autonomy.

During the city council meeting, attendees will be allowed to ask questions and make statements about the resolution during public comment. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, at 900 Palm Street, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The resolution acknowledges California’s history of protecting reproductive rights and abortion access. Most recently, an abortion rights amendment to the California Constitution has been added to the November ballot, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to protect abortion patients and providers.

The resolution holds the city to a promise of upholding reproductive freedoms and access to health services, “welcoming anyone to San Luis Obispo to fully exercise their full reproductive rights” as some states are banning abortions. According to the resolution, it’s expected that more than half of states may pass laws that prevent the right to choose an abortion.

The resolution draft states that people with access to reproductive health services are more likely to pursue higher education, finish college, participate in the labor force for a longer period of time and achieve higher-paying jobs. They’re less likely to fall into poverty and receive public assistance later.

The majority of the five city council members requested that the resolution be added to their meeting agenda. The city states the resolution aligns with its goals of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“…laws limiting reproductive freedom disproportionately impact low-income women, survivors of sexual assault the trans and nonbinary community, Black, Latinx, Indigenous and other people of color,” the resolution states.Morro Bay City Council passed a similar resolution in January.

San Luis Obispo residents and Cal Poly students have protested the Supreme Court decision several times. A protest was held in May, when a draft of the court’s decision was leaked. When the official decision was announced on June 24, residents gathered for a vigil downtown that same day. Now, a rally to show support for abortion access is scheduled for Saturday at Mitchell Park.

Video by Jillian Butler

Council will also discuss tourism, parking, clean energy use and other topics at Tuesday’s meeting.