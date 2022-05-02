Softball falls out of Big West contention after being swept by Cal State Fullerton

Cal Poly softball suffered a three-game sweep in a series against first-place Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Apr. 30 and Sunday, May 1 at Anderson Family Field.

Before the series began, the Mustangs (16-26, 11-10 Big West) were only four games behind the Titans (34-16, 18-3 Big West) and were hoping to use the weekend to close the gap. Instead, Cal Poly remains in fourth place.

Saturday Game One

The Mustangs opened up the weekend with a five-inning 11-0 loss to Fullerton.

The Titans secured their first run in the bottom half of the first inning with a single down the right-field line, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Cal Poly was again held hitless in the top of the second, and the Titan lead continued to grow when they drove in three additional runs after a one-out Mustang throwing error.

Freshman left fielder Jessica Clements produced the lone hit for the team in the top of the third, but the Mustangs were unable to take advantage and stranded two baserunners.

Fullerton would round out the bottom of the third with a three-run homer followed by two additional runs, giving them a 9-0 lead.

The Titans finalized their scoring with a two-run fourth and a five-inning decision closed out the game at 11-0.

Saturday Game Two

The Mustangs found themselves at the wrong end of another five-inning loss in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, as Fullerton came out on top 9-0.

After a scoreless top of the first, the Titans grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom half with a run-scoring single through the left side and a double to right-center.

In the second, Cal Poly collected the first of their three hits after a double by sophomore first baseman Hailey Prahm followed a walk from senior Lily Amos. However, the pair was left stranded on base, and Fullerton earned three more runs in the bottom half to extend their lead to 5-0.

Cal Poly threatened again in the third when Clements doubled to put herself in scoring position. With one out, senior center fielder Noellah Ramos singled up the middle and Clements attempted to score from second. However, Clements was thrown out to maintain the shutout.

The Titans responded with two more runs in the third, giving the conference leaders a 7-0 advantage.

To ensure the 9-0 win, Fullerton tallied two more runs in the fourth and shut the door in the fifth, leaving the Mustangs winless and scoreless in the first two games of the series.

Sunday

Cal Poly finished the series against Cal State Fullerton with a 10-2 loss in six innings on Sunday.

With their third mercy-rule loss of the weekend, the Mustangs are now unable to win the Big West regular-season championship with six regular-season games remaining.

Cal Poly had a scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning but ended up stranding the baserunner, and Cal State Fullerton answered by scoring two in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run homer from first baseman Daisy Munoz.

The Titans scored three more in the second inning and tacked one another in the third to extend their lead to 6-0.

Cal Poly answered in the fourth by getting on the scoreboard for the first time all weekend. Prahm tallied an RBI single to score sophomore infielder Juju Sargent, and the Mustangs were able to add one another thanks to a Titan error, cutting the Fullerton lead to 6-2.

The Titans scored two more in the fifth and sixth innings while shutting down the Cal Poly offense to secure the series sweep.

The Mustangs will host their final home series of the year against UC Davis on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at Bob Janssen Field.