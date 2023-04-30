Cal Poly Softball suffered a sweep to first-place CSU Fullerton on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at Bob Janssen Field.

The Mustangs (15-21, 8-13 Big West) have now lost five of six while the Titans (30-16, 17-4 Big West) have won 11 in a row.

Friday Game One

Cal Poly’s weekend began with a 4-2 loss to CSU Fullerton.

After the first two innings went scoreless, the Titans broke the tie with one swing of the bat as a three-run homer put them up 3-0 in the third frame.

The Mustangs answered back with a pair of runs in the fourth of their own courtesy of RBIs from junior first baseman Kai Barrett and sophomore catcher Julia Barnett, cutting into the lead and making it 3-2.

Fullerton got one back in the top of the fifth before both offenses shut down for the game, giving the Titans the 4-2 win.

Friday Game Two

Game two had a similar ending, with Fullerton coming out on top by a score of 6-3.

The Titans also jumped out to a 2-0 lead in this one, this time in the second inning thanks to a base hit and an error from the Cal Poly defense.

The Mustangs then grabbed their first lead of the series after both sophomore center fielder Jessica Clements and junior right fielder Juju Sargent drove in runs to put Cal Poly ahead 3-2.

However, the Mustang offense was dormant after that while Fullerton continued to tack on runs – one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Cal Poly’s defense didn’t help the lack of offense, as the Mustangs committed five total errors in the losing effort.

Saturday

The Titans rounded out the sweep with a 2-0 win over Cal Poly.

Freshman right-hander Sophia Ramuno pitched well, going the full seven innings while allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three.

However, the Mustang offense failed to back her up, totaling just three hits and leaving six runners on base.

Fullerton picked up its two runs in the sixth inning off an error and a sacrifice fly, assuring the victory.

With the three losses, Cal Poly now sits in seventh place in the Big West standings.

The Mustangs will look to improve on that standing when they take on UC Davis for a three-game set beginning on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at La Rue Field.