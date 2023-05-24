On June 1, San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Steward and City Manager Derek Johnson will be discussing the City’s latest developments at City Hall in the Council’s Chamber at 6 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend the 2023 San Luis Obispo City Address and engage with the city and their neighbors. A question and answer section will follow the speeches, giving community members a chance to ask questions.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will also be live-streamed on the City’s Youtube Channel for those who cannot attend in-person.

Updates on infrastructure improvements, economic growth and community growth will be discussed. City accomplishments over the past year will also be discussed, as well as the city’s vision for the future.

City Hall stresses accessibility, and to request accommodations like auxiliary aids, translation and interpreters, contact Whitney Szentesi at (805) 783-7716 or commnications@slocity.org at least 2 business days before the event.

The event is free to the public with seating offered on a first-come, first-served basis.