Track and field ends Fresno State Invitational with six top-three finishes

Cal Poly track and field earned six top-three finishes and several personal bests at the Fresno State Invitational on Saturday, Apr. 30 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

Sophomore Quinton Alexander placed second in the men’s 800 with a season-best time of 1:51.98 seconds. He was followed by fourth-place sophomore Mason Elefant with a season-best 1:52.83 and sixth-place sophomore Charlie Gordon.

The Mustangs also finished second in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 16 feet, 8 inches by junior Christian Valles, while sophomore Mathis Bresko also climbed 16-8 for third.

Sophomore Anthony Guerra placed third in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:22.02, while fellow sophomore Aidan McCarthy lowered his personal-best time to 3:44.20 for third place in the men’s 1,500-meter run.

Personal bests were recorded by sophomore Nick Gammal and junior Kevin Schmitt in the javelin, redshirt junior Jonathan Chagnon and sophomore Joey Souto in the 400 hurdles and freshman Noah Bustos in the long jump. Senior Jake Ritter lowered his season-best mark in the 5,000 to 14:00.67 for eighth place.

Leading the women’s events, redshirt senior Emily Hallett placed third in the hammer throw with a mark of 198-8.

Other Mustangs who earned personal-best times or marks in women’s events included sophomore Anna Grexton in the hammer, senior Roxanne Nolan in the pole vault, sophomore Shimona Draper in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles, freshman Melody Nwagwu in the triple jump and freshman Nina St. John in the steeplechase. Senior Sierra Brill also lowered her best mark for the season in the 5,000 to 17:02.90.

Cal Poly will compete in the Big West Conference heptathlon and decathlon events on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at UC Davis.