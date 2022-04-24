Track and field sets 17 personal bests at Mustang Invitational

Cal Poly track and field had a strong outing at the Mustang Invitational on Friday, Apr. 22 at the Miller and Capriotti Athletics Complex.

Three athletes added themselves to the Mustangs’ Top 10 list of all-time marks while 17 individuals set their personal bests.

Freshman Elliot Payne placed first in the javelin throw, throwing for 206 feet, one inch. That mark was 21 feet more than his career-best mark, as Payne also claimed the No. 10 spot all-time for Cal Poly’s program history.

Graduate Karina Moreland won the triple jump after jumping at a mark of 40-5.25. Moreland also joined the all-time list for the event, taking ninth place.

Following Moreland on the women’s side, freshman Isabella Rigby took the discus event after she added five feet to her personal best with a mark of 167-11.25.

In the men’s pole vault, sophomore Mathis Bresko finished in first place and cleared 17-2.5. He added two inches to his career-best that he set at the UC Santa Barbara Invitational earlier this season. Junior Christian Valles came after Bresko and also set a career-best at 16-10.75.

Sophomore Hunter Matys won the long jump event and put up a new personal best at 22-10.25. Matys also finished third in the 100m race with a season-best time of 10.97 seconds.

In discus, senior Brandon Dick finished first at 158-1.5. Junior Devon Cetti came in third and added 23 feet to his personal best with a mark of 149-5.5. Cetti placed second in hammer as well at 193-3.5.

However, the Mustangs weren’t done setting personal bests.

On the men’s side, junior Nick Betchart finished first in the shot put at 55-2.75, sophomore Joey Souto claimed first in the 400m race at 49.36 seconds, sophomore Aidan McCarthy came in first in the 800m at 1:51.31, sophomore Lucas Lacambra finished third in the 800m at 1:53.23 and redshirt junior Jonathan Chagnon placed second in the 200m at 21.95.

Junior Tyler Esteves won two events. He took the 100m in a season-best 10.73 performance while also running a 21.92-second 200 meters, which is also a season-best.

On the women’s side, Rigby was first in shot put (personal-best 42-7), while freshman Nina St. John came in second in the 1,500m with a career-best time of 4:41.32.

Freshman Makayla Oliver won the 200m after setting a personal best of 24.98 seconds. Junior Misty Diaz finished first in the 800m after running a 2:09.94. Sophomore Shelby Daniele ran a 25.01-second 200m and came in second.

Cal Poly’s next meet will be at the Frendo State Invitational on Saturday, Apr. 30.