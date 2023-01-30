Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Monday will be hosting a performance by Step Afrika! — a professional dance group that shares the African-American tradition of stepping.

According to the Step Afrika! website, stepping is where the body becomes an instrument, and there are footsteps, claps and spoken word creating poly-rythms. Step Afrika! is the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, according to Cal Poly’s description of the event.

Stepping originated in the early 1900s, when African-American college students began their own Greek organizations — starting with five fraternities and four sororities.

“Stepping became a way that members of these student groups (known today as the Divine Nine) expressed love and pride for their organizations,” the Step Afrika! website reads.

The dance company has performed in all 50 states and in more than 40 countries.

The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested in attending can RSVP online.