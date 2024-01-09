In his column "Weed all about it," Mustang News reporter Jeremy Garza will regularly discuss local and national cannabis issues, education, cultivation, and more.

As you read the title for this column, it probably caught you off guard a little bit. I bet you were not expecting to see ‘Weed’ posted or printed by Mustang News, right? Yet, here we are.

Weed and I have a fairly young relationship. While visiting a friend in Philadelphia last winter break, all of my responsibilities momentarily halted. We had absolutely nothing to do for a week in the city. Pot helped us pass the time and gave us a chance to talk about our transition to college.

During winter quarter in early 2023, I began to learn how to balance my new hobby and school. All those rainy days in mid-January led me to reflect on the questionable choices I made during my first few months in college.

I took an English class during that quarter to fulfill my A3 GE requirement – argumentative writing. For the final essay in the class, we had to argue for or against any topic of our choice.

Some people wrote about the future of AI or being taught cursive in schools or even banana production. I wrote my thoughts about cannabis education.

Although very clearly a product of procrastination, my essay arguing that Cal Poly should introduce a program dedicated to studying the chemistry and production of cannabis heightened my interest in cannabis education and media.

This essay introduced me to what I am passionate about now: the state of weed legality at the federal level, the few accredited cannabis programs at universities scattered across the country and the everlasting consequences of the war on drugs. (ES 254 – Introduction to African American Studies initially introduced me to that last one.)

“Weed All About It” was born in my dorm room with a mind high in the clouds. This column is here to guide my thoughts about pot and foster conversations about the use and production of the plant.

Three pillars will always stand with “Weed All About It:”

1) Cannabis is not evil. While growing up, this pillar was not always present in my house. Weed was still illegal across the nation and denounced by the church. It was heavily stigmatized in all of the TV shows I watched, from Disney Channel to the cop shows that I watched with my dad.

This first pillar is the crux of this column. Inspiration sparked after my English essay started to get me thinking about cannabis consumption and the lack of education made available to myself and my peers. In our media and living rooms, we should be talking about weed in fresh ways to adjust to the times.

That was my experience growing up in ultra-suburban Illinois and Colorado. Maybe it was different in another city or home, but, either way, weed is still newly legal in parts of this country and illegal in a lot of other parts. Which brings me to the next pillar:

2) Cannabis should be federally legal. Federally legal cannabis for recreational and medical use would change a lot more than just accessibility of it across the country. This pillar is a dream I hope to see soon. My mother is even beginning to come around to the idea that a wine night with her mom friends is similar to a group of friends sharing a joint.

The economy could also benefit from federal legalization. In early 2021, NPR reported on studies which found states that legalize the sale and production of marijuana have their budgets increase due to heightened tax revenue. California collected $276 million in total cannabis tax revenue during the second quarter of 2023 alone.

And, just as important, through the process of legalization, cannabis would no longer be listed as a Schedule 1 drug in the U.S., which means the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not see any medical value and treat any use or possession as a federal crime.

Federal legalization could mean expunged records for Americans living as felons or currently in prison for non-violent drug charges. Federal legalization would also mean federal funding for research into the positive medical and psychological effects of weed, not just adverse consequences. And finally:

3) There is an endless amount to learn about cannabis. Politics aside, what are the real dangers of smoking weed? And of long-term use? How should pot be grown and processed?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that weed can cause a laundry list of symptoms, including heart/lung problems and mental health issues, which can be daunting to think about when weighing the pros and cons of lighting up.

But, people still continue to blaze it, amidst these dangers. Why? Why do people smoke? When and how do people consume cannabis? What do they do afterward?

And most of all, why write about it? This column is about raising questions often considered too taboo to talk about in mainstream media. Through this column, I want to discuss local and national cannabis issues and trends – Cal Poly and SLO consumption, formal cannabis education and the chemistry of weed.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about “Weed All About It” feel free to send me a message through Mustang News’ tip form.



If you or someone you know are experiencing or exhibiting symptoms of drug or alcohol abuse, please reach out to Cal Poly SAFER to get the support you or someone you love may need.