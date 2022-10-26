The women’s side of the Big West soccer season will come down to the wire. With Sunday’s results in the book, every team with one game left to play will kick off concurrently on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

As the results stand, Cal Poly and Long Beach State sit atop the conference with 18 points while UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton are both behind them at 17. UC Santa Barbara also has 15 points, but with no more games left to play their point total will be static.

All five of these squads have punched their ticket into the tournament, but the seeding remains to be seen, and there is still one spot left in the postseason.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds receive a bye, but the No. 1 seed will host the conference tournament.

To determine who ends up with the top spot, it’s a complicated web of results in matches that affect teams hundreds of miles away.

If Long Beach State beats UC Davis, they are the No. 1 seed unless Cal Poly beats UC San Diego by three points more than the Beach beat the Aggies.

Meanwhile, if the Beach win and the Mustangs win by two more points than Long Beach State does, Cal Poly holds the advantage due to goals against, giving the Mustangs the No. 1 seed.

The easiest path to the top seed for the Mustangs would be to come out with a win and for the Beach to either lose or draw.

A Long Beach State loss would eliminate them from title contention while a tie would open the door for both Cal Poly and CSU Fullerton to take the conference title.

A loss for the Mustangs eliminates them from a chance at the No. 1 seed, and with a draw from Cal Poly and the Beach along with a Fullerton draw or loss, Long Beach gets the high seed.

UC Davis has a simple path to the No. 1 seed, as they need a win over Long Beach State and a draw or loss by Cal Poly.

CSU Fullerton needs plenty of help, as their only path to the top involves a draw between UC Davis and Long Beach State and a draw or a loss by the Mustangs.

Both the Titans and the Aggies will be unable to grab the top seed if either Cal Poly or Long Beach State win.

While those are the scenarios for the top spot, Hawaii, UC Irvine, CSU Bakersfield and UC San Diego are all vying for the last playoff spot.

Hawaii and UC Irvine play each other as a pseudo-elimination game. CSU Bakersfield and UC San Diego play teams in the title hunt, Cal State Fullerton and Cal Poly, respectively.

The ending of the Big West season could go so many different directions, both at the top and at the bottom of the bracket. Thursday represents a team’s last push in the regular season, and with games in which teams are playing for their lives and for the season’s championships, it’s sure to be an exciting finale.