Why Chance Hunter can Impact Men’s Basketball on Day One

Every time I’ve talked to one of the players or coaches in the Cal Poly men’s basketball program, there’s one thing that always stands out: togetherness.

Even in a year where the team struggled to win games and particularly close them out, the team stayed together through adversity.

Their efforts could come to fruition as soon as next season, as Head Coach John Smith and the coaching staff have recruited four impact players into the program. Chance Hunter is one of those players.

Description

A strong, experienced wing who can score in a variety of ways on the offensive end, but can also guard one through four on the defensive end.

Position: Wing

Height/weight: 6’6, 200 lbs.

Previous school: Cal Baptist University

Eligibility: One year remaining

2021-22 season stats: 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 39 FG%

Notes

Hunter will make his return to the Big West Conference after playing at Cal Baptist last season. He was a two-time All-Conference honorable mention at Long Beach State, where he averaged 13.9 points in 2019-20 and 12.8 points in the following season.

“He struck fear in us when he was at Long Beach State,” Coach Smith said.

Hunter shores up the wing spot for the Mustangs. Similar to junior Trevon Taylor, he’s a strong lefty driver that can also shoot the ball. On the defensive end, he can switch the one through four positions and contribute on the glass.

At Cal Baptist, Hunter mainly played an off-the-ball role. Per Synergy, about 40% of his offense was spot-up shots. Hunter was able to get looks for himself by relocating without the ball and waiting for the kick out.

One of the issues from the 2021-22 season was that the Mustangs didn’t always make defenses pay when they double-teamed Koroma out of the post. Whether it be not making shots or passing up looks, teams would find success in getting the ball out of Koroma’s hands.

“[Hunter] is going to help us relieve double teams from Ali [Koroma],” Coach Smith said.

Hunter has the ability to move without the ball, but he also has the threat of his drive, which will make him dangerous on the wing for the Mustangs. Teams have to respect his shot, and also have to account for him attacking closeouts. His offensive versatility is something that will help the team.

“He can score at three levels,” Coach Smith said. “Chance can score out of ball screens, post-ups and catch and shoot.”

Defensively, Hunter has the size and quickness to guard ball handlers and wings. The Mustangs now have two similar wing players in Taylor and now Hunter. Both can switch and are active on defense. They also are highly experienced Division-I athletes that have multi-faceted games and do the little things to help the team win.

The Mustangs have added a wing in Hunter that will make an impact from day one.