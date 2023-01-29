Cal Poly Women’s Basketball had a late comeback effort fall short in their fourth straight conference loss against Cal State Fullerton by a score of 69-61 on Saturday, Jan. 28 inside Titan Gym.

Despite four Mustangs (5-13, 2-8 Big West) scoring double-digit points, the Titan (10-10, 5-6 Big West) offense was too much to handle.

Cal Poly got off to a quick 4-0 lead with the help of graduate guard Oumou Toure, but turnovers helped CSU Fullerton keep it close and the quarter ended with a 12-11 score in favor of the Titans.

The Mustang offense continued to be kept in check in the second quarter as they shot only 23.1% from the field, with CSU Fullerton adding on a 5-0 run to end the quarter with a 27-21 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter saw Cal Poly unable to keep up with the Titan offense again, as they scored eight points off of six Mustang turnovers for CSU Fullerton to extend its lead to 47-36.

The Titans had a 13-point lead at one point during the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs battled back and cut the lead down to only five points with 1:16 left with big contributions from Toure and sophomore guard Sydney Bourland.

CSU Fullerton didn’t back down despite the pressure from Cal Poly, however, and the game ended with a final score of 69-61.

The Mustangs now hold a record of 0-9 when trailing at halftime this season.

Individually, Toure led the Mustangs in points with 19 and Bourland led the team in rebounds with 10 while also notching her first collegiate double-double.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back at home next week when they take on UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.