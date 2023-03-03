Cal Poly Women’s Basketball dropped its final home game of the season against UC San Diego by a score of 60-43 on Thursday, March 2 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (9-17, 6-12 Big West) couldn’t get anything going on offense early on, while the Tritons (13-16, 10-9 Big West) capitalized off of multiple Cal Poly mistakes.

The first quarter started off very slow offensively for both teams until UC San Diego scored first after two minutes. Meanwhile, Cal Poly didn’t score until about five minutes into the game.

The Mustangs only shot 17% (2-for-12) from the field compared to the Tritons’ 42% (5-for-12) en route to a 12-4 score after the first quarter.

The offensive struggles continued for Cal Poly in the second quarter as they repeated their 17% (2-for-12) shooting clip and remained empty from three-point range.

UC San Diego, meanwhile, shot 55% (6-for-11) from the field, and capitalized off of missed opportunities from the Mustangs, ending the half on a 6-0 run and leading 26-15.

Although the Cal Poly offense started to see some improvement and kept fighting, the Tritons extended their lead to 42-29 by the end of the third quarter.

The Mustang gained some momentum in the fourth as they went on a 9-0 run, but it was too little too late for Cal Poly as UC San Diego closed out the 60-43 final.

Offensively, the Mustangs only shot 25.5% from the field (13-for-51) while the Tritons shot 48% (24-for-50), which ended up being the difference maker.

Individually, sophomore guard Sydney Bourland recorded another double-double while leading the team in both points and rebounds with 11 in both categories, and was the only Mustang to accumulate double-digit points.

The Mustangs will look to win their final game of the season on the road before the Big West tournament when they take on UC Riverside on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. inside SRC Arena.