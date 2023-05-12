After finishing in first place at the conference tournament and earning its third straight Big West title, Cal Poly Women’s Golf placed 10th at the Pullman Regional at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Washington from Monday, May 8 to Wednesday, May 10.

Monday

Junior Nicole Neale led the Mustangs on day one of the tournament. She tallied five birdies in her first nine holes and added another on the turn for a four-under-par start to the three-day affair.

A highlight of the day for the Green and Gold was redshirt junior Jensen Jalufka’s eagle on a 509-yard par five. Jalufka and fifth-year Elizabeth Scholtes both finished even on day one.

Cal Poly finished the day in eighth place.

Much like the conference tournament, the weather was a factor again in Pullman, Washington. Neale was held out for 45 minutes due to a rain delay before completing her final hole.

Tuesday

Neale added five more birdies on the second day. Through two days, she was second in birdies in the tournament at 11 with first place at 13.

However, a few bogeys carded her a 70 for day two.

In the end, Cal Poly climbed up one spot to seventh, but the front of the pack pulled ahead further. The Mustangs were 11 shots behind fifth place University of Houston.

Wednesday

On the final day, Cal Poly slipped down to seventh and the reigning champion Stanford Cardinal took home first place in the Pullman Regional.

There are six regionals across the country with the top five teams from each region advancing.

Neale earned a top-20 finish but carded her worst score of the three days. As for the rest of the team, Jalufka ended in 37th place, Scholtes in 46th, sophomore Kamille Dimayuga in 54th and fifth-year Vanessa Wang in 56th.