Cal Poly women’s soccer came out on the losing side of a 3-0 match against Gonzaga on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Luger Field in Spokane, Wash.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel tallied six saves against the Bulldogs (2-2-2), but the Mustangs (2-4-0) were unable to net any goals of their own.

Gonzaga found its offense in the 24th minute, putting a goal past Samuel to jump out in front. Four minutes later, the Bulldogs added another goal to make it 2-0 going into halftime.

In the 66th minute, Gonzaga added their third goal of the night on a penalty kick.

The Mustangs tried to claw their way back into the game in the final 25 minutes. Senior midfielder Megan Hansen and freshman midfielder Brennan Cole both fired shots over the crossbar in the 71st and 79th minutes.

In the 87th minute, senior midfielder Monserrat Hernandez Marquez launched a shot just over the crossbar, unable to get the Mustangs on the board.

The Bulldogs held off the Mustang surge to hand Cal Poly its fourth loss of the season.

Through four starts, Samuel has recorded 32 saves with a .762 save percentage.

Cal Poly closes out its five-game road trip against Washington State on Sunday, Sept. 11 at noon in Pullman, Wash.