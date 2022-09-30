Cal Poly women’s soccer lost to CSU Bakersfield by a score of 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at CSU Bakersfield Main Soccer Field.

The Mustangs (4-6-1, 1-1-1) could muster only one goal from their six shots on target, while the Roadrunners (4-6-2, 2-1-1) put all three of their shots on goal into the back of the net.

Bakersfield stormed out of the gates, as Roadrunner forward Kalea Eichenberger received a cross from midfielder Regielly Halldorsdottir and put the volley away to open the match when just 2:27 had passed.

That was the only shot on target for the rest of the first half for the home side and, despite getting five corner kicks and two shots on goal in the first half, Cal Poly could not find the back of the net and Bakersfield went into the break with a one-goal advantage.

In the 69th minute, Cal Poly freshman defender Annie Larson stood over a corner kick and scored her first career goal for an Olimpico equalizer.

The tie did not last, as the Roadrunners would score in the 82nd minute when Catalina Roggerone received a lobbed ball from Penny Smith to put CSU Bakersfield ahead 2-1.

In the 84th minute, forward Eichenberger would once again receive a pass from Halldorsdottir and put away the last goal of the night for a final score of 3-1.

Cal Poly was aggressive throughout the match, earning more corner kicks and outshooting the Roadrunners 15-9.

The Mustangs now sit sixth in the Big West conference standings tied with rival UC Santa Barbara and will look to get back on track at CSU Northridge on Sunday, Oct. 2, inside Matador Soccer Field at 2 pm.