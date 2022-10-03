Cal Poly women’s soccer outshot Cal State Northridge 19-2 on their way to a 3-0 victory on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Matador Soccer Field.

The Mustangs (5-6-1, 2-1-1), despite controlling the possession battle, didn’t score until late in the game against the Matadors (2-11-1, 0-4-1).

Senior midfielder Camille Lafaix scored the first goal for the Mustangs in the 78th minute and was assisted by senior defender Kylie Rojas. Rojas crossed the ball to the middle, it was deflected off the head of the defender and Lafaix headed the ball in for her third score of the year.

The Mustangs found momentum on the offensive end from there. Lafaix’s goal was followed by another from senior midfielder Megan Hansen just 30 seconds later on a penalty kick after a CSUN handball in the goalie box.

To cap things off, senior forward Olivia Ortiz scored in the 86th minute to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead off an assist from sophomore midfielder Peja Balanon.

The team had nine total shots on target compared to zero for the Matadors. This is the fourth game this season in which the Mustangs have scored a goal in the 78th minute or later.

Defensively, the team prevented the Matadors from progressing upfield all match long, as sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel didn’t have to record a save with Northridge’s goose egg in the shots on target category.

The Mustangs will take on UC Davis for their next Big West matchup on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in Alex G. Spanos Stadium.