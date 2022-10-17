Cal Poly women’s soccer notched a 0-0 draw with Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Titan Stadium.

The Mustangs (7-6-2, 4-1-2 Big West) and the Titans (7-4-5, 4-1-2 Big West) are now locked in a tie for second place in the Big West.

Though scoring chances were a rarity, Cal Poly was able to put pressure on the Fullerton defense in the first half.

In the 25th minute, senior midfielder Camille Lafaix had her strike on goal blocked and senior midfielder Monserrat Hernandez Marquez followed with a look, but her shot drifted just right.

The strong Mustang defense headlined by freshman Camryn Penn, senior Kylie Rojas, sophomore Aynsley Conner and sophomore Emma Brown went 30 minutes without allowing a shot on goal.

In fact, the defense wasn’t tested until the 34th minute when the Mustangs cleared a dangerous Fullerton cross coming into the box.

The second half came around and Cal Poly established a more aggressive approach given the defensive unit’s solid play in the first 45 minutes.

In the 70th minute, the Mustangs generated a promising play initiated by freshman forward Emily Lieber. Lieber found senior forward Madison Demijohn on the right side of the net, and Demijohn saw an opening near the bottom left goal post, but Titan goalkeeper Mia Ranson swooped in for the save to keep the score knotted at 0-0.

Nearing the end of the contest, the Mustangs saw a beam of light from 25 yards out when they received a free kick. However, the moment turned dim when the shot sailed over the crossbar.

Sophomore goalie Mackenzie Samuel now has seven clean sheets on the season and is on fire, as this is her fourth consecutive scoreless outing, the most shutouts in a row since 2009 when Cal Poly recorded seven straight.

The Mustangs have a big matchup ahead with Long Beach State, who currently sits atop the conference, on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.