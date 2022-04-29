Women’s tennis advances to Big West semifinals after 4-1 win over Long Beach State

Cal Poly women’s tennis beat Long Beach State 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference Tournament on Thursday, Apr. 28 at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Cal Poly (16-6, 8-1 Big West) came into the Big West Conference Tournament following their first conference loss of the season. Ranked as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, they were matched against No. 7 seed Long Beach State (9-11, 4-5 Big West).

The Mustangs found themselves in a hole fighting for the doubles point after the No. 1 duo of redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu fell 6-1. The next finish came from court two, where redshirt sophomores Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette won their matchup 6-3.

All eyes moved towards the No. 3 duo of freshman Peyton Dunkle and graduate Laura Bente. With the doubles point on the line, the Mustang duo pulled out a 6-3 victory to secure the point to go up 1-0 going into singles play.

In singles play, Peyton Dunkle played out of the No. 6 spot and won her matchup in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

That victory was followed up by a win on court three by LaMette, who closed out her matchup 7-5, 6-1. After LaMette’s victory, the Mustangs were only one point away from victory.

However, Long Beach State collected the next point of the match after Bhunu fell in the No. 1 spot 7-5, 6-3.

Cal Poly responded with a three-set victory by Ackerman by the scores of 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 on court four to seal the win for the Mustangs.

The two matches that went unfinished featured Bente in the No. 2 spot, who was tied in the third set with a scorecard of 3-6, 6-2, 3-3, and Delanie Dunkle, who was also in the third set of a very tight match at 7-5, 5-7, 0-3.

With the win, the Mustangs advanced to play in the semi-finals to face off against No. 3 seed Hawai’i in the semi-finals on Friday, Apr. 29 at noon at the Barnes Tennis Center.