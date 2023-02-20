Cal Poly Women’s Tennis dropped both of its weekend matchups with CSU Northridge and the University of San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday. Feb. 19 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The pair of losses makes it five straight for the Mustangs (1-5, 0-1 Big West), who have not won since the season opener against Grand Canyon University.

Saturday vs. CSUN

Cal Poly opened up the weekend and Big West play with a 4-3 loss to CSUN (4-2, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday.

The Mustangs secured the doubles point with two new pairings, as graduate Kim Bhunu and freshman Kennedy Buntrock got a 6-4 win at the No. 2 spot while redshirt junior Melissa LaMette and freshman Alexandra Ozerets earned a 7-5 win.

However, Cal Poly then went on to lose the singles at the No. 3, No. 2 and No. 4 spots. Down two points, Bhunu secured a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win at the No. 1 spot and Ozerets had a comeback win at the No. 5 spot, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

With the match all tied up at 3-3, it came down to the No. 6 court, where Buntrock was playing. After splitting the first two sets, CSUN came out on top in a 6-2 final set to secure the overall 4-3 victory.

Sunday vs. USF

In the Sunday matchup against the University of San Francisco (3-3), Cal Poly fell by a score of 4-1.

The Mustangs kicked off doubles with a loss at the No. 3 spot before redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle and sophomore Peyton Dunkle came out on top at the No.1 spot with a 6-3 win.

Bhunu and Buntrock then fell 7-5 in their matchup, giving the Dons the doubles point.

After the Mustangs lost at the No. 6 and No. 2 courts in singles, Delanie Dunkle kept Cal Poly in the match at the No. 4 spot with a 6-2, 7-6, (7-2) win.

After Bhunu dropped her matchup at the top court, the Dons clinched their 4-3 win.

The Mustangs will look to find their way back into the win column when they take on Mississippi State on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at noon at the Mustang Tennis Complex.