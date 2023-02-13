Cal Poly Women’s Tennis dropped both of their matchups over the weekend to Washington State and Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Mustangs (1-3) had some hard-fought performances against the Cougars (4-3) and the Bulldogs (3-5), but ultimately fell short in both contests.

Saturday vs. Washington State

The Mustangs were defeated by the Cougars in a lopsided 6-1 fashion on Saturday at the Spalding Wathen Center.

Cal Poly started off slow, dropping the first two doubles points at lines two and three, but the sister duo of sophomore Peyton Dunkle and redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle picked up a 6-4 victory.

Freshman Alexandra Ozerets maintained her undefeated singles run after winning the Mustangs’ only singles match of the day in a grueling three-setter 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Sunday vs. Fresno State

Cal Poly capped off the weekend by suffering a 5-2 loss in the Sunday matinee to Fresno State.

The Mustangs grabbed an early win in doubles, but home-court advantage seemed to play into the Bulldogs’ favor as they fought back and stole away both doubles points.

Redshirt junior Melissa Lamette finished strong for Cal Poly, picking up her first singles win on the year, battling away in a three-set (6-3, 0-6, 6-3) victory at line two.

Peyton Dunkle on court three followed up her doubles performance with her first singles win of the year in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

However, the two singles victories were not enough as Fresno State clinched the match after Ozerets’ singles streak was put to rest.

The Mustangs will have a chance to bounce back when they open up Big West play against CSU Northridge on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Mustang Tennis Center.