Redshirt freshman Zeth Romney has come out of nowhere to become one of Cal Poly’s best wrestlers this season. He’s being recognized for his efforts after being named the Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season.

Romney has been lightning in a bottle for the Mustangs this season as he currently sits with a 15-5 overall record and a 4-1 record in duals.

Romney earns the award after dominating and going 3-0 in Cal Poly dual meets this past weekend and finishing with two technical falls, one against American University and Air Force, respectively and a pin against his Northern Colorado opponent.

He’s currently ranked 12th in the nation in the 133-pound weight class in FloWrestling’s rankings and ninth in Intermat’s rankings.

As a team, the Mustangs have jumped to No. 25 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll and sport six nationally ranked wrestlers.

Romney has put on a brilliant season so far and it started in the first dual meet of the season against Duke and Rutgers as he dominated his Duke opponent via technical fall and although he lost his bout against Rutgers, kept it close with a 9-3 final.

Zeth Romney crounches in a stance against Northern Colorado on Friday, Jan. 12 at Mott Athletic Center. Credit: Eyasu Betwos | Cal Poly Athletics

Romney placed third in his weight class at the Tiger Style Invite back in November and made it as far as the quarterfinals in the Las Vegas Cliff Keen Invitational.

Romney earned the first Pac-12 award in early January after placing third in his weight class once again at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in late December, which was the highest any Mustang had placed in that tournament.

“I think I got to tap into my potential and I was really able to focus and have fun while doing it,” Romney said. “It gave me the motivation to push through the rest of this year.”

Romney and the Mustangs will look to stay hot when they travel to Corvallis, Oregon to take on the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, Jan. 19.