‘Sins Invalid’ and the validity of intersectionality

Attendees came to watch and discuss the film "Sins Invalid" which talks about intersectionality between people with disabilities and other minority groups. | Oliva Doty/Mustang News

The words “queer” and “crip” have more in common than one might think. Once used to demean, both terms have been reclaimed by their targets, LGBT individuals and people who are disabled, respectively. The film “Sins Invalid” bridges this gap.

On Nov. 10, the Cal Poly Pride Center and the Disability Resource Center (DRC) combined efforts to host a screening of the documentary “Sins Invalid” and facilitated a discussion with the director after.

Inspired by a performance group of the same name, the film’s goal was to educate on the topic of intersectionality, which is overlooked by mainstream media. “Sins Invalid” tells the story of people who are disabled who also identify as racial and sexual minorities.

“This film acknowledges, raises awareness and celebrates the different identities that many of us are a part of,” DRC Assistive Technology Specialist John Lee said. Lee, along with Appy Frykenberg, lead coordinator of the Cal Poly Pride Center, both felt it necessary to host this film on campus.

“In light of the last couple of days, I think events like this are especially important to bring together the many communities that form the tapestry of who we are as Americans,” Lee said.

Performances varied in “Sins Invalid.” The first scene included a monologue and short scene from a female double-leg amputee. The scene slowly revealed her disability as she shared stories about her past partner.

In another scene, a performer in a wheelchair hung upside down using a suspended bar and his sheer body strength.

A crowd favorite was Leroy Moore, Jr., a disabled black actor whose scenes were sprinkled with comedy.

The audience had a discussion with the director over Skype after the film.

Sociology sophomore Noah Krigel took the microphone and said that the film illustrated people who are disabled in a positive sexual way.

Program Director for the Office of Diversity and Inclusivity Kari Mansager also had something to say about the movie’s sensual themes.

“It was sexy, I learned some new moves,” Mansager said.

The joint efforts of Frykenberg and Lee highlighted that being a minority can be defined by more than one feature or identity. But while each minority has their unique experience, their paths may be all too similar.

“There’s distinctive factors in how we get marginalized, distance from family, that sometimes look like shared experiences,” Frykenberg said. “There’s actually closeness in those communities.”

The stories of the night were woven into a giant shiny, bright and proud tapestry.