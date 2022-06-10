The Mustang News photo team has worked tirelessly to show you what is going on in our community. Whether it’s a photo assignment or a personal project, the photo team has put their all into the work they do. From Week of Welcome (WOW), to concerts, to film festivals and the rodeo, the photo team was there.

Every member of the photo team picked out their favorite photos they took this academic year. Continue scrolling to see the best photos from the photo team and why they are their favorites.