A second long-awaited luxury hotel opens in Downtown SLO

Hotel Cerro opened its doors to the San Luis Obispo community Friday, January 31.

Beverley and Shaun Matthews joined the development team for Hotel Cerro in 2014 when they decided it was time to open another luxury hotel in a town that was lacking. The couple has opened five other hotels together all around the world.

The new hotel, located on Garden Street, provides guests with access to an edible garden, rooftop pool deck, and spa. The pool deck overlooks Madonna mountain and the hotel owners said they hope to eventually open it up to the public for private events upon reservation.

The Brasserie restaurant on the first floor celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, Jan. 23. The French inspired eatery dishes up everything from burgers to vegan harvest bowls in its scratch kitchen. They also serve several craft cocktails and also support several local distilleries.

“We saw that [San Luis Obispo] had a need, we want to be a part of you and hopefully they want to be a part of us,” Food and Beverage Manager Jonathan Bagley-Rowe said. “The pricing is accessible, it’s a good value for products with high quality.”

The restaurant also features a walk-up window for visitors strolling along Garden Street. It offers quick take away items such as croissants and slices of pie. The Brassiere will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, but are still working out the breakfast menu according to Marketing Manager and Cal Poly alumna Kelsey Prins.

There are basic guest rooms, suites, ADA rooms and seven condos available for rent under private ownership.

“Ours is different in the way that it feels like [San Luis Obispo]” Prins said. “The edible garden and copper distillery are all different than what most hotels offer.”

The Brassiere is open to the public and reservations to stay are available. Room rates vary from $300-$800 per night.