In 2017, William and Linda Frost donated $110 million to the Cal Poly College of Math and Science. That money went towards scholarships, undergraduate research programs, new supplies and the creation of the Frost Center for Research Innovation— a building that is currently under construction and set to open for students in Winter 2023. Mustang News Reporter Ellie Spink got a sneak peek of the construction site and shows a look at what Cal Poly can expect from the building.