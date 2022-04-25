San Luis Obispo is hosting a free concert in the garden of a historic Victorian home. Here’s how to attend

The city of San Luis Obispo is hosting a picnic event with live music at the Historic Jack House and Gardens in downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday, May 1 and June 5.

The events are San Luis Obispo’s new Spring Concert Series.

Admission to both concerts is free to the public of all ages to attend.

The first concert is taking place from 1-4 p.m. on May 1 and will feature live jazz music played by Crustacea Band, a musical group that specializes in upbeat New Orleans jazz style and musical tunes that were popular between 1900-1935.

Guests that attend the concert on May 1 will also receive free cake from the Madonna Inn.

The second concert taking place from 1-4 p.m. on June 5 will feature Wavebreakers Band, who are known for performing classic pop music from the ‘50s to ‘80s.

The Jack House will also be offering guests a tour of the historic house by a trained docent for $5 during the concerts. Free guided tours normally are not available to the public due to COVID-19 impacts.

The Historic Jack House and Gardens is a historic Victorian-era house that is a popular location in downtown San Luis Obispo for weddings and events.

The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreations Department, which said aims to create “a community through people, parks, programs and open space.”