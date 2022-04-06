A student’s guide to the understated spots on campus

Far out, in the undiscovered, cobweb covered corners of Cal Poly, lies treasures yet to be hit by the sunlight. While most of us attend campus here for four years, there are many spots we have yet to discover. We will leave here never even cracking the surface.

Without further ado… here is your guide to the treasure trove the Cal Poly Campus has to offer.

Leaning Pine Arboretum

Where? Environmental Horticultural Science unit. Part of the Horticulture Unit in building 48.

When? 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except academic holidays.

No admission fee.

According to the Horticulture and Crop Sciences website, the Leaning Pine Arboretum is a collection of “class projects, laboratory exercises, and senior projects” that have evolved over the past half century to give the visitor a memorable experience.

This hidden gem is located on the Cal Poly campus, occupying five acres of land overlooking the palatial mountain peaks. It has a variety of vegetation from the world’s five Mediterranean climate regions: Australia, California, Chile, the Mediterranean Basin and South Africa. Each climate region is granted its own garden, featuring plants local to that area. The Leaning Pine Arboretum also has the Formal Garden, Primitive Garden and Palm and Aloe Garden available to visitors.

Cal Poly Creamery

Where? The Eugene and Rachel Boone Dairy Science Complex on Mount Bishop Raod in building 18.

When? Students can make an appointment using the online form to pick up their dairy of choice.

The Cal Poly Creamery has been in business since 1903. All of their dairy products are “farmstead,” meaning they source from their own cows in a local pasture across the street from the creamery.

You may have seen their products before at a booth during Thursday night Farmer’s Market. They are known to sell their cheeses and ice cream not only downtown, but also in select San Luis Obispo markets and in nearby towns.

The Cal Poly Creamery’s products are available for pickup and shipping, within California and the U.S. Check the website for more details.

Cal Poly Observatory

Where? Between wings D and E of building 52. On the Cal Poly map, it is located under building number 52-B.

When? The Cal Poly Observatory is currently closed for public viewing until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cal Poly observatory is a great way to become one with your universe. Take the chance to look up at the stars right from your room with their very own “All Sky Cam,” a real-time look at the sky from the observatory’s telescope.

The hours of the observatory are set specifically for each quarter. In the past, the observatory has held events for the solar eclipses and local fundraisers.

Poly Plant Shop

Where? Located at the top of Via Carta Raod in building 48.

When? The Poly Plant Shop is currently closed for the season. However, they are scheduling appointments to visit in–person through their website.

The Poly Plant Shop is a sanctuary of cut flowers, landscape and interior plants. The Plant Shop gives students the opportunity to work retail in the full-service plant shop, gaining hands-on experience of garden center management and operations.

The shop offers a variety of botanicals: ranging from floral arrangements, bouquets, wearables, plants for your room and soil for composting.

Remembrance Pond

Where? O’Neil Green, by the Orfalea College of Business.

Originally created in the 1930s, the Remembrance Pond is a place of serenity. The pond was dedicated as a memorial to Ted Howes, the Ornamental Horticulture Department head and instructor. There is even a plaque on the backside of the pond in his honor.

With a wall of rocks surrounding the backside, it creates a beautiful backdrop for the koi fish that live in the pond. In addition, the pond also has plants and a waterfall, one of the only working water features on campus (the other being the fountain in the Rose Garden).

The Remembrance Pond provides a quiet getaway to study and hide away from the stress of school.