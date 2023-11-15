Best-selling author and comedian David Sedaris will be coming to Cal Poly on Nov. 16 to Harold Miossi Hall at 7:30 p.m. as a part of his current national tour.

Sedaris is known for his social critiques and his books, with his most recent being a collection of essays titled “Happy Go-Lucky.”

The Performing Arts Center (PAC) website says that “Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.”

According to a representative from the Stephen Barclay Agency, Sedaris will be reading from some of his published and unpublished work of his choice, meaning each show is unique depending on what Sedaris decides to touch on that night.

The show will run for 90 minutes with no intermission and will include a 30 minute audience Q & A at the end. Sedaris will be available to sign books 45 minutes before the show as well as afterwards for additional signing time, with books sold on site at the Cal Poly bookstore.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $68 and are dependent upon seat assignments. Tickets can be purchased online at the PAC website.