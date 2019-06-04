Airstream food truck turned field-to-table market opens in San Luis Obispo

Field-to-table restaurant and organic shop Farmhouse Corner Market held their grand opening Saturday, June 1. The new 5,500-foot location is across from the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport at 1025 Farmhouse Lane.

The market features a house-made ice cream counter, flower market and local artisan goods for sale. The restaurant is currently open for breakfast and lunch, with family-style seated dinner service starting later this month.

The owners had Instagram in mind when designing the market – a vibrantly colored truck, tractor and a wall of plants create photo opportunities for guests.

Leading Farmhouse’s culinary operations is Executive Chef Will Torres, a winner of Food & Wine’s “The Best Winery Restaurants in America.”

“I would say that we are doing something that nowhere else in San Luis Obispo is really doing, were combing the Instagram appeal with delicious farm-to-table food,” Farmhouse Corner Market Communications Coordinator Andrew Gin said. “Our chef is an award-winning chef and bring that to every dish that he creates.”

One feature notably missing from the market: WiFi.

“We want people to connect offline together and make this a place where you can remember a meal with your family,” Gin said.

The company started as a catering service and a food truck in an Airstream trailer, co-owned by Will and Kari Torres, and Ryan and Leanne Harris.

Gin described the menu as “all across the board” with various options ranging from an Asian fried rice breakfast dish, pastas and burgers made by executive chef Will Torres, a graduate from the California School of Culinary Arts.

“We really focus on the farm-to-table aspect of everything,” Gin said. “On our menu, you’ll see a ton of local farms that are providing a lot of the different vegetables and ingredients for our dishes.”