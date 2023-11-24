“I genuinely think ASI is the most incredible resource on campus,” environmental protection and management senior and ASI president Samuel Andrews said.

Andrews was elected as president in April 2023. They also served as ASI’s Secretary of Sustainability and on the Interhousing Council.

Andrews wears many hats. In addition to their role as ASI president, they also serve as a co-chair in a committee for city government and chair of the Student Community Liaison Committee, among others. On top of these roles in ASI, they also co-own a business and are a full-time student.

“I get excited about the work I’m doing, even when it’s a ton of work,” Andrews said.

Andrews’ interest in student government work began in high school when they were a part of their student council. They quickly became interested in advocacy and the ability to have an impact on their own future.

During their first year in Quarter Plus and while trying to become ASI’s Secretary of Sustainability, Andrews increasingly became interested in advocacy. Most of their project areas have since involved sustainability and public health.

Andrews also used their knowledge and experience as an environmental protection and management major in their position with ASI, implementing systems thinking. This involves setting up structurally strong committees and teams to create a beneficial environment for whatever goals ASI wants to implement.

Andrews uses this systems thinking in their decision making when placing people on committees, the organization of their executive cabinet, organizing work structure and figuring out what new goals they want to implement and how to see projects follow through.

“That’s the right way in my mind to be thinking of working as president,” Andrews said.

Andrews is also trying to create more resources to promote collaboration between students with different beliefs.

A day in the life

When trying to manage all of their different roles and extracurriculars while also being a student, Andrews said that they have a great support system like their roommates, their chief of staff and friends.

What helped Andrews with tackling their workload is knowing that they are helping the student body wherever possible.

Andrews usually starts their day with class, then moves to the University Union (UU) for meetings and office hours. This can involve students from clubs, groups and organizations showing up to advocate for themselves and their peers, or bring attention to other issues that affect students.

Then, they will start answering emails. They typically get around 60 to 100 emails per day.

They may have other “working meetings” where they meet with the chief of staff, other offices or an ongoing student event meeting with the board of directors, executive staff and others. A couple of times per week, Andrews is invited to go to student campus events to give a speech, meet with students or give a presentation. They shared that their Meyers-Briggs personality type is ENTP, which is associated with extraversion and other personality traits that pair well with their roles as a leader.

Projects underway

Many of these daily meetings involve projects that Andrews and the executive cabinet are working on this fall. As mentioned during their campaign for ASI President, Andrews is working with the city and regional planning junior Haley Duran, who is the current Secretary of Sustainability, to possibly implement a thrift store on campus within the incoming retail space in the upcoming housing developmental projects.

Another major project this fall includes the implementation of emergency Narcan boxes next to

automated external defibrillator (AEDs), which will provide emergency relief for those that are suffering from an opioid overdose.

The Secretary of Accessibility and english senior Sydney Lehr is working on changing the signage on campus that has areas marked as “inaccessible” to provide reasoning. Biological science senior Emily Prince who serves as Secretary of Health and Wellbeing is also working on distributing menstrual pad rolls within public restrooms on campus.

ASI is also in the early stages of implementing a safe parking program for students living in their cars to have a safe space to park and stay. There will also be public restrooms and security made available to students. While an on-campus discussion needs to be held, ASI already consulted with SLO city planners, the mayor and the resident associations.

ASI’s process

To create an event on campus, ASI has to fill out a project approval (PA) form. This will lay out funds, volunteers and resources needed for an event to happen.

If there is a call for an ASI facility policy change, the University Union Advisory Board (UUAB) are in charge of making these decisions, whereas other policy changes fall under the jurisdiction of the board of directors. The board of directors are the official representatives of the student body from each college and pass three types of documents: resolutions, endorsements and bylaw revisions.

Resolutions are intended to vocalize issues on campus and highlight student perspectives for the campus to consider.

ASI’s board of directors’ endorsements shows support for various changes made to campus, ASI, state propositions and more.

ASI handles bylaw revisions which can incorporate changing how ASI operates and the workplace for their student employees.

“My favorite feeling is when we have done significant advocacy work on a project…and we see that effectively change campus,” Andrews said.

Andrews is continuing the work of past ASI presidents, specifically the leadership endowment. Cal Poly is one of the only remaining universities that does not pay its student government representatives. Andrews, the chair of the board of directors, chair of the UUAB, chief of staff and vice chairs of the UUAB and board of directors are financially supported, but the rest of 43 student government members are not.

Some students may be curious about how ASI cooperates with President Armstrong. For large scale issues that involve students, President Armstrong may ask ASI for student perspectives and input for when he is making decisions. On the other side, ASI can ask President Armstrong for support in their decision making or help provide resources for year long operations like ASI election processes during the semester switch. However, these two figureheads are not collaborating on projects and making decisions together.

For changes on campus, ASI can show that they do not support the decision and offer alternative resources for students.

“When it comes to president Armstrong’s decision, we are advocates,” Andrews said.

For example, in trying to make the transition to becoming an HSI, Cal Poly hosted a symposium that took place on Oct. 17. In this process, ASI can help advocate for tours on campus with Spanish language, help support the OUDI’s efforts and advocate for students.

Andrews encourages students to participate in ASI and become involved in helping curate their experience here at Cal Poly.

“If you want to get involved in student government and you don’t want to serve an elective position, executive staff is another way of getting involved… and work on projects with us,” Andrews said.

If anyone is interested in ASI work, they can apply at asi.calpoly.edu/discover-asi/work-for-asi/.

To meet with Andrews, you can find them in their office every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the UU, Rm. 202.