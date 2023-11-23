Hosted by the DeRose Therapy Group, several local wellness providers will be gathering to share, answer questions and set up future appointments in a “Mental Health and Wellness Symposium.” On Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m, attendees can come on site to the DeRose Therapy Group-Integrative Wellness on Long Street in SLO.

Targeted towards wellness providers and community members alike, the event offers the opportunity for both providers to communicate amongst themselves as well as connect with members of the community who may be searching for services as stated on their flyer.

The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments and the opportunity to connect, learn and network with various professionals within the mental health and wellness communities, according to DeRose Therapy Group CEO and licensed therapist Leah DeRose.

In addition to the light refreshments, some providers will offer short demonstrations such as acupuncture and brief massages.

DeRose looks forward to talking with more local wellness providers as a source to use for referrals.

Whether hoping to begin a wellness journey or in progress and dissatisfied with a current regime, this event’s goal is to provide a place to build connections for future wellness.

DeRose is a firm believer that “mental health is health and that we must treat the person as a whole” and that there needs to be more of a “casualness surrounding mental health conversations.”

The advice she gives to people who may be nervous about beginning their wellness journey is that everybody has a starting point. She recommends taking time to find the best fit and not settling when it comes to mental health care.

“If you don’t want to feel that level of uncomfortableness anymore, the uncomfortableness of the unknown, this is a great place to start,” DeRose said.

DeRose Therapy Group opened its doors over three years ago, catering its services to Cal Poly students. Operating with eight therapists specializing in various modalities such as dietitians, massage therapists and psychologists who also work with academic testing, according to their website.

Attendees can gain an overview of the types of services offered not only within DeRose Therapy Group, but SLO as a whole.

For additional questions or to RSVP for this event, email info@derosetherapygroup.com. Admission is free for all.