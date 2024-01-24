For the first time, ASI is hosting a Winter Club Fair in Chumash Auditorium (BLDG 65, Rm. 205), on Friday, Jan. 26, from 12 – 3 p.m. This event will host more than 100 clubs, including representatives from Greek life, club sports, academic-based clubs and cultural clubs for students to learn about and get involved in, according to their website. Cal Poly typically only hosts a club fair in the fall.

ASI Executive Cabinet member Alexander Levine, who is coordinating this event, said he believes joining on-campus clubs and organizations plays an important role in students finding their community.

“We thought this was an impactful idea to allow students to get involved if they missed the first club fair or if they wanted another opportunity to go find a community, friends or fun,” Levine said. “We want to target transfer students, students who are coming back from studying abroad or anyone who didn’t realize the importance of it the first time around.”

Levine reflected on how impactful the club fair was for him, as it helped him find his community and purpose at Cal Poly.

“If it wasn’t for the club fair, I wouldn’t have had such an amazing first year and second year,” Levine said “It never hurts to put yourself out there. Whether you are the most involved person or not, there’s always new people you can meet, new things you can learn and new skills you can gain.”

Secretary of the Fencing Club Blake Maxon has been preparing for the club fair. With 35 members, they are looking to expand their presence on campus.

“Our biggest goals for the club fair are to raise awareness about the club and get new people interested in fencing,” Maxon said. “A lot of people who might be interested in fencing are discouraged from joining because they think they need their own gear or experience. We’re open to anyone that’s interested and want to get the message across to students who want to try fencing.”

Smaller clubs like the fencing club rely heavily on the club fair to recruit new members.

“We try to get as many people on our email list and in the club discord as possible so they can stay updated even if they don’t join for a few quarters,” Maxon said.

This event is open to all students who are interested in getting involved. Free treats from Crumbl Cookies will be provided for students who attend the event. No registration is required.