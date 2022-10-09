Buck the Stigma, a week focused on self-care and holistic wellness, runs this week from Monday to Friday.

Created by Associated Students Inc. (ASI) and Peers Understanding Listening Supporting Educating (PULSE) and supported by Cal Poly’s Campus Health and Wellbeing, Buck the Stigma aims to reduce stigma surrounding mental health.

Throughout the week, a number of events designed to promote wellbeing and connection will be taking place, and students are invited to participate in all of them, according to an ASI news release.

“Advocacy is an integral piece to public health and student government work,” Campus Health and Wellbeing Health Education Specialist Kimme Huntington said. “Events like Buck the Stigma help bring a light to the needs of a community and start the discussions about how we can best support each other.”

Following tradition, the week will be brought to a close with the 24th Annual Mark S. Reuling Volleyball Tournament on Friday. This tournament aims to raise money for the Reuling Memorial Endowment and to promote programs for education and prevention regarding bipolar disorder and depression for Cal Poly’s community. The event will be hosted at Cal Poly’s Recreation Center’s gym.

The competition features two tournaments: one for employees and one for students. Each game is 6v6, and students, faculty and campus community members are encouraged to register on IMLeagues until registration closes at midnight on Thursday. Tournament fees will be $60 per team, and $10 if you’re registering alone.

Other activities that will take place during the week include a community service fair on Dexter Lawn on Tuesday, and a Safer knitting circle on Wednesday. Events will be hosted every day, students can view a more detailed schedule on ASI’s website.