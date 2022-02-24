Baron Szeto leads men’s golf in The Prestige at PGA West

Freshman Baron Szeto led the way for the Mustangs by carding his second straight round of 74 in The Prestige from Monday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, Feb. 23. The three-day tournament was hosted by UC Davis on the Greg Norman course at PGA West.

Szeto, who recorded an eagle and a birdie in Tuesday’s second round, notched two birdies on Wednesday to finish in a six-way tie for 53rd place.

Sophomore Austin Liu earned one birdie in a round of 75 for the Mustangs and ended tied for 98th place with four other golfers.

Redshirt sophomore Luke Adam finished in 112th place while sophomore Joey Zambri and redshirt junior Will Draper both finished tied for 102nd place on the week.

Individually, Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech claimed first with a three-under-par 210 total, while Carson Berry of Oregon State was two shots back. Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt was third at 214.

To win the team championship, Vanderbilt had a 16-over-par 868 aggregate while Oregon finished second at 878 and Kansas in third at 881.

Men’s golf’s next competition is The Duck, hosted by Oregon at the Eugene Country Club in Oregon. It will be a two-day tournament on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22.